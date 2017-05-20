This week Steve Oldfield reviews the newest installment in a classic sci-fi franchise. Check out the video above for his take on "Alien: Covenant".
At the Movies: ‘Alien: Covenant’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Space Between Us’
-
Summer movie blockbuster preview
-
At the Movies: ‘The Circle’
-
At the Movies: Anticipating April
-
Notorious ‘Polygamist’s Daughter’ shares her story of healing
-
-
Actor Bill Paxton, known for ‘Titanic’ and ‘Aliens’, dies at 61
-
At the Movies: ‘Kong: Skull Island’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Fate of the Furious’
-
At the Movies: ‘Born in China’
-
At the Movies: ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
-
At the Movies: ‘Life’
-
At the Movies: ‘Going in Style’
-
At the Movies: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’