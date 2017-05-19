Zero Fatalities: How pedestrians can stay safe this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Utah, nearly half of all pedestrian fatalities happen between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight. And nationally, 74% of pedestrian deaths happen at night. Zero Fatalities shared some tips for staying safe this summer.

PEDESTRIANS:

Be visible and recognizable -

Wear reflective materials at dawn, dusk and night. You may also want to wear a headlamp or carry a flashlight. Wear bright colors during daylight hours. The goal is to visually highlight pedestrian motion so the driver will not only see you but recognize you.

Obey the law -

Cross streets at designated crosswalks or intersections properly, which includes pressing the crosswalk button to activate extra time to cross. Never risk jaywalking.

Never assume right of way -

Always look for cars in all directions - including those turning, before taking one step on the road.

Walk on sidewalks -

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Stay alert -

Walking impaired is dangerous. Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking. Also, avoid anything that distracts you from being aware of your surroundings.

DRIVERS:

Look for pedestrians when driving -

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime, early morning or in bad weather. And always expect to see pedestrians.

Yield to pedestrians -

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk - there may be people crossing that you can`t see. Stop before the crosswalk, not in or on the crosswalk.

Obey the law, including speed limits -

At 20 mph 9 out of 10 pedestrians survive a crash. At 30 mph 5 out of 10 pedestrians survive a crash. At 40 mph 1 out of 10 pedestrians survive a crash.

Never assume right of way -

Try seeing those you love in the faces of pedestrians around you. Remember, if your car hits a pedestrian, the pedestrian always loses.

Never drive impaired -

Impaired includes driving distracted, drowsy or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.