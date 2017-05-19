Special occasion dresses made for little girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designer Rosemary Card created a line of dresses that work for many different types of special occasions. They are fancy enough for big events like baptism, first communion, or flower girls. They can also be dressed down and be more casual and perfect for family pictures, summer BBQ, tea parties, and birthday parties. little q. styles are all cut to make little girls feel confident and comfortable. All dresses come in super comfortable fabrics with pockets. Currently in sizes 7,8,9, and 10. To see more go to qnoor.com.