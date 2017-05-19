Recipe: Red Pepper Pasta (allergy-free)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Megan Lavin from Allergy Awesomeness shared her recipe for red pepper pasta in honor of National Food Allergy Awareness Month.

Red Pepper Pasta (GF, DF, Egg, Soy, Peanut/Tree nut, Free, Top 8 Free, Vegan)

Total time: 30 mins

A creamy, slightly sweet, roasted red pepper sauce for your gluten-free noodles to swim in. An easy, meatless meal for weeknights. The sauce comes together with the help of your blender and is done in less than 30 minutes.

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

2 red bell peppers, washed, seeded and cut in halves

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

GENEROUS Sea salt and ground black pepper

1½ cups original rice milk

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1.5 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp. dried parsley

Pinch red pepper flake

1 tsp salt

1 tsp dried minced garlic

12 ounces gluten-free linguini or spaghetti noodles (or another noodle of choice)

Instructions

1.Turn oven to broil. Take a cookie sheet, and cover it in aluminum foil and spray it with non-stick cooking spray. Place the four halves of the red pepper on the aluminum, cut side down. Place on the top rack and broil until the peppers are softened--a few minutes. It's OK if they bubble and blacken a little. You can either peel the blackened part off once they cool, but I like it on.

2.Cook pasta according to package instructions; but add the 1 tsp salt and 1 tsp dried minced garlic to the water to help season the pasta. Once it's al dente, drain, and rinse lightly to remove some of the starch.

3.While the red peppers are roasting, bring a large skillet over medium heat and sauté onion and garlic in 2-3 Tbsp olive oil until golden brown and soft - about 4-5 minutes. Season with a generous