Police arrest man who allegedly traveled to Utah to teach 13-year-old girl how to have sex

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police arrested a man earlier this week after he allegedly arranged to teach a teenage girl how to have sex, but it turns out the “mother” he was communicating with was really an undercover investigator.

St. George News reports 34-year-old Jeremy David Demoss Fisher of California was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of conspiracy to commit rape of a child, felony enticing, soliciting, and seducing and luring a minor by Internet or text message.

Fisher began communicating with agents on May 9 as the agents carried out an undercover sting to catch suspected sexual predators. He began communicating with someone he thought was the mother of a 13-year-old girl.

“Fisher was told during the chats that the woman he was talking to had a 13-year-old daughter and wanted her to be taught how to have sex by a gentleman,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement, according to St. George News. “When asked if he was into Family Taboo, Fisher responded ‘Yes! Love it. Watch mom daughter and son porn, or brother sister, anything that keeps it in the family.”

The man allegedly sent several pictures of himself, including photos of his genitals, while traveling to St. George for the meeting. When he arrived at the location agreed upon, he was arrested by police and booked into jail.

