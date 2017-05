Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bentley, a beautiful Maltese 2-year-old dog is looking for a forever home. He is good with other dogs and okay with older children. He would be great as an only dog or with one other dog. He is neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations. He has an adoption fee of $300.

If you are looking for something else, Hearts 4 Paws is having an adoption event tomorrow, Saturday May 19th at the South Petco from 1 to 5 pm.