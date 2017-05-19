Big Budah’s blog: Celebrating weddings, mothers and more

The week started off with a wonderful union between my nephew Justin and his new bride Sisilia. It was so good to witness their love for one another.

My family was eager to honor our Mother Lisi for Mother’s Day. Words and gifts cannot fully express the gratitude I feel for everything my Mom has done and continues to do for me. I was also amazed with the creativity my kids showed with their sidewalk-chalk Mother’s Day card.

Working out has been amazing for me this week, and I’ve been burning lots of calories. I also got to bump into a good friend of mine who has had his own transformation: Patrick a.k.a. DB.

I thoroughly enjoyed co-hosting the Utah Restaurant Association’s awards gala with Bob Evans, who is as smooth in person on the mic as he is on FOX 13 News at Nine.

My highlight this week was meeting and trying out 360 Time Freeze. It’s a new, fun and unique photo booth to help spice up any party, and it is the most fun I’ve had in such a short time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a great week, and we'll catch up again next week.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support! Click here to follow my Losing for Life journey.