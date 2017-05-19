Fitness expert Jenny Larsen shares some at-home ab exercises to activate your Transversus Abdominus which is your deepest abdominal layer. To follow Jenny go here.
At-home ab exercises to get your core burning
-
How to stop derailing your at home workout
-
Signs you’re too sick to hit the gym
-
IASIS Health Fix: 5 Training tips to get you back into your favorite Springtime activities
-
Five Training Tips to Get You Back into Your Favorite Springtime Activities
-
Benefits of improving your posture
-
-
Magna man arrested after allegedly hiding cameras in St. George home
-
Airline pilot giving life-saving kidney to her flight attendant in ‘a pretty fair trade-off’
-
Cross training moves you can do at home or on the go!
-
Utah Domestic Violence Coalition advocates for two proposed bills
-
Utahns from all walks of life honored for Heroism
-
-
At-home workout for moms
-
Utah’s Lexi Walker and Jenny Oaks Baker debut ‘The Prayer’
-
Severe thunderstorm brings hail, strong winds to northern Utah