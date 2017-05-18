Wound Care—Improved healing with specialized care

For most people, wounds can heal on their own without medical treatment. However, in complex, hard-to-heal wounds, specialized treatment may be necessary. At Jordan Valley Medical Center and now Jordan West Valley, trained specialists follow a multidisciplinary and personalized approach to complicated wound healing.
Wound Care Treatments
- Debridement
- Bioengineered human tissue grafting
- Non-invasive vascular evaluation and limb/surgical site vascular mapping
- Compression therapy
- Negative pressure wound healing
- IV antibiotic therapy
- Wound prevention counseling
- Nutritional counseling
- Family and caregiver support
What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen the blood can carry. The increase in blood oxygen temporarily restores normal levels of blood gases and tissue function, which promotes tissue repair and helps the body fight infections.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used to treat a variety of conditions including:
- Arterial gas embolism (bubbles of air in blood vessels)
- Decompression sickness (bends)
- Carbon monoxide poisoning
- Gangrene
- Skin/bone infection that cause tissue death
- Burns
- Skin grafts
- Diabetic wounds
- Wounds that refuse to heal
Expanded Jordan Valley Medical Center wound care services are now available at Jordan West Valley. Go to http://www.jordanwestvalley.com/services/wound-center/ for more information.