Jainee Dial and Lindsey Elliott of Wylder Goods tell us about how they are trying to make a positive impace on and in our community. They started the first female founded B-Corporation in Utah. You can find their shop here.
Women who Give Back: A conversation with the founders of Wylder Goods
