UDOT, Unified Police demonstrate dangers facing pedestrians

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- Drivers and pedestrians need to be aware in order to keep each other safe, and this week the Utah Department of Transportation and the Unified Police Department offered a practical demonstration of that principle.

Fox 13's Jeff McAdam rode along on an obstacle course where nighttime conditions and other factors made it difficult to spot a pedestrian, or at least an impact dummy, before colliding with it.

Check out the video above for some of the most common safety issues drivers and pedestrians should be aware of.