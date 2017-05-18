Report: Rep. Chaffetz to leave Congress June 30

File: Congressman Jason Chaffetz visits the Fox 13 News studio.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce he is resigning before the end of his Congressional term Thursday, according to Politico.

Politico reported multiple sources say he will leave Congress June 30.

Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Politico reported Chaffetz said he was exploring opportunities outside Congress last month.

Fox 13 has reached out to Rep. Chaffetz but has not been able to contact him.

