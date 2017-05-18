× Report: Rep. Chaffetz to leave Congress June 30

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is expected to announce he is resigning before the end of his Congressional term Thursday, according to Politico.

Politico reported multiple sources say he will leave Congress June 30.

Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Politico reported Chaffetz said he was exploring opportunities outside Congress last month.

Fox 13 has reached out to Rep. Chaffetz but has not been able to contact him.

