No campground reservations? These places are still available for Memorial Day!

Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks is here with camping ideas for Memorial Day. Memorial Day is right around the corner, and campsites across Utah are filling up fast; so we ran some numbers and found some places for you to reserve your holiday camp site.

1. Yuba State Park - primitive, standard, and partial h-u spots

• Zipline, reservoir for fishing and boating, ATV, PWC, and Boat Rentals

2. Bear Lake State Park - primitive, h-u, and tent only spots

• Utah`s Caribbean! blue waters perfect for swimming. They also rent gear & boats.

3. Scofield State Park - standard and partial h-u sites

• New to many. Perfect quiet spot for cutthroat and rainbow fishing.

As the days tick on, reservations continue to fill up. So reserve your spots

now!

• Visit stateparks.utah.gov

• Find your park.

• Click reserve at the top of the page and fill out your reservation form.

Some honorable mentions, if the other ones don`t really seem to be

speaking to you are

• Utah Lake State Park

• Freemont Indian State Park and Museum

• Otter Creek State Park