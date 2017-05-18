One dead, 19 injured after car jumps curb in Times Square

Please wait for video to load below.

NEW YORK CITY – The New York City Fire Department said one person is dead and at least 19 others are injured after a car jumped a curb in Times Square.

Multiple reports state a vehicle hit a number of people Thursday.

Fox News says U.S. preliminary information suggests the incident is not terror-related.

NYPD is reported one man is in custody.

Fox News reported authorities are investigating if that man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

This is a developing story.

The incident is being investigated as an accident, a New York police official said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio are on their way to the scene. President Donald Trump, whose home at Trump Tower is one mile from the crash scene, is aware of the incident and will be updated, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

Patsy Sciutto, who works in Times Square, said she was meeting someone for lunch when an announcement came over a loudspeaker that the building was on lockdown because of an incident outside.

Officers there told her there was an “unknown speeding car,” Sciutto said.

Times Square averaged about 360,000 daily visitors in April, according to a tally by the Times Square Alliance, making it one of the most visited locations in the world.

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms updated patient count at Times Square motor vehicle incident – 19 injuries, 1 fatality — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

BREAKING: Law enforcement official says driver who plowed into crowd in Times Square is in custody, being tested for alcohol. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017