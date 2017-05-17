What is the Tastemakers Festival?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Malouf, Dining Editor at Salt Lake Magazine, told us all about the Tastemakers Festival. Salt Lake magazine is hosting its seventh annual Tastemakers, a two-day food, and wine tasting event that will be held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on June 8 & 9 from 5-10pm. This year they have around 29 restaurants and 12 VIP restaurants participating at the festival that will be held at The Gateway. For more information go here.

Participating restaurants:

Beehive Cheese Company

Cache Toffee Collection

Chip Cookies

Chocolate Conspiracy

Creminelli Fine Meats

Michelangelo Ristorante

Mountain Town

Olive Oil Company

New Yorker

Park City Culinary

Cummings Studio Chocolate

Redstone Olive Oil

The Eklektik

Eva`S

Squatters

Finca

Fleming`S Steakhouse

Frida Bistro

Harmons

Himalayan Kitchen

Hugo Coffee

Laziz Kitchen

Market Street Grill

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rodizio Grill

Ruth`S Chris

Spencer`S For Steaks & Chops

Texas De Brazil

Stoneground

Vip Lounge:

Proper Brewing Co

Provisions

La Caille

R & R Bbq

Harbor Seafood & Steak Co.

Ketel One

Don Julio

Sugarhouse Distillery

350 Main

Prohibition

Cuisine Unlimited

Distillery 36

Bulleit Bourbon