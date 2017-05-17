What is the Tastemakers Festival?

Mary Malouf, Dining Editor at Salt Lake Magazine, told us all about the Tastemakers Festival. Salt Lake magazine is hosting its seventh annual Tastemakers, a two-day food, and wine tasting event that will be held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on June 8 & 9 from 5-10pm. This year they have around 29 restaurants and 12 VIP restaurants participating at the festival that will be held at The Gateway. For more information go here.
Participating restaurants:
Beehive Cheese Company
Cache Toffee Collection
Chip Cookies
Chocolate Conspiracy
Creminelli Fine Meats
Michelangelo Ristorante
Mountain Town
Olive Oil Company
New Yorker
Park City Culinary
Cummings Studio Chocolate
Redstone Olive Oil
The Eklektik
Eva`S
Squatters
Finca
Fleming`S Steakhouse
Frida Bistro
Harmons
Himalayan Kitchen
Hugo Coffee
Laziz Kitchen
Market Street Grill
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rodizio Grill
Ruth`S Chris
Spencer`S For Steaks & Chops
Texas De Brazil
Stoneground
Vip Lounge:
Proper Brewing Co
Provisions
La Caille
R & R Bbq
Harbor Seafood & Steak Co.
Ketel One
Don Julio
Sugarhouse Distillery
350 Main
Prohibition
Cuisine Unlimited
Distillery 36
Bulleit Bourbon