WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - It took a village; crews worked together to save an elderly horse that got stuck in a deep mud pit.

They were not able to free the 25-year-old horse, "Kiersa," from the mud's suction so they brought in heavy equipment to remove her using paddle straps.

Kiersa had to be sedated during the rescue.

Vets gave her IV fluids and revived her after about 30 minutes.

She had no broken bones and was able to walk away on her own.

#BreakingNews @PBCFR on location of horse stuck in mud in #acreage #specialoperations & Battalion 2 crews working on freeing horse pic.twitter.com/IQk1zyl9Ut — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) April 17, 2017

Horse Cmd *update2* Vet on location has sedated horse, #firefighters pulling horse from mud pic.twitter.com/eKjWGDpYIx — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) April 17, 2017