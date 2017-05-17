× Utah man sentenced to life without parole for killing UTA worker Kay Ricks

KEMMERER, Wyo. – A Utah man has been sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping and murdering a Utah Transit Authority worker.

Dereck “DJ” Harrison will also serve 20 to 22 years on the kidnapping charge, instead of facing the death penalty.

Those sentences would run at the same time.

The sentences are part of a plea deal for the crimes against UTA worker 63-year-old Kay Ricks.

DJ’s father, 51-year-old Flint Harrison, was also charged in the crimes and was found dead in jail back in July.

The bizarre and disturbing case goes back to May of last year when DJ and Flint kidnapped and assaulted a mother and her four daughters in Centerville, Utah.

The two ran from police, stole a UTA work truck, kidnapped Ricks and then killed him in Wyoming.

A man hunt ensued in the woods near Pinedale, Wyoming, which ended with Flint turning himself in, followed by Dereck.