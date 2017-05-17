Sweet Potato and Apple Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, sliced

1 large apple, any kind, cored, sliced

6 cups red or green leaf lettuce, chopped

1/4 cup almonds, walnuts or pecan pieces, chopped, toasted

1/4 cup goat or feta cheese, crumbled (optional)

1/4 lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey or sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/3 cup olive oil

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 425° F.

On a large baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes in the canola oil. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Let cool.

In a large serving bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, chicken, apple, lettuce, nuts and cheese, if using. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey or sugar, mustard, olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad. Toss gently to blend. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute