Best-selling author tells us about her new book for tweens

Posted 2:36 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:46PM, May 17, 2017

Author Kristen Tracy tells us about her new book "Project Unpopular: Totally Crushed". She wrote the book for tweens and hopes it will make them excited to read during the summer months. To see more from Kristen go here.