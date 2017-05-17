Brooke and Britt put JuvaLips to the test today in Beauty Buzz. Juvalips promises to be the safe and simple way to larger, more luscious lips. The JuvaLips device is used by inserting your lips into the mouthpiece for 60-second increments where the mouthpiece creates an airtight seal on your lips as they are pulled in. They say the results should last for 6-8 hours. The device is sold for $129 and can be found here.
Beauty Buzz: Does JuvaLips really plump your lips naturally?
