Weber Co. officials ask for help identifying body

OGDEN, Utah — Officials from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office hope someone can help them identify a body found Sunday in the foothills above Ogden.

A statement from the sheriff’s said the body was found in the foothills above 29th St. and it appears to have been in that location anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. Investigators could not find any form of identification with the body.

The body is believed to be that of a white or Hispanic male, age 15-30, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. A statement from the sheriff’s office said he had a shaved head and facial hair leading from his lower lip to his chin.

He was wearing gray “long john” pants, a white “long john” shirt, a green T-shirt and blue Adidas tennis shoes. There was a black and gray coat and a Miami Heat Dwayne Wade basketball jersey found near the body.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo (above) showing what they said was “the most identifying piece of clothing” – a navy blue Dallas Cowboys baseball cap.

There are no missing person cases that match the description of the body, the statement said, so anyone with information that may help identify the body is urged to call Det. Steve Haney at 801-778-6635.