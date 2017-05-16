Verdict expected for Utah day care owner charged with child abuse homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — A verdict is expected Tuesday in the case of a Roy day care owner who was charged with child abuse homicide in connection with a 2014 incident.

Tisha Lynn Morley, 36, was the proprietor of Tots & Tykes Daycare, a facility she operated out of her Roy home.

Morley was arrested in April 2014 after the death of an eight-month-old boy who, according to Roy police, was "cold and unresponsive" when his father picked him up from the day care facility on February 19, 2014.

Roy police said the boy was taken to a local hospital, where a physician found the boy had a skull fracture and brain trauma caused by shaking and impact-inflicted trauma.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where he died nine days later.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide, with the cause of injury being blunt force injury of the head, according to Roy police.

