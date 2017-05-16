Rompers aren’t just for women anymore; introducing the ‘RompHim’

We’ve seen some striking offerings from the world of fashion lately and today’s doesn’t disappoint.

Introducing the “RompHim.”

Yes, it is the romper for men.

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The romper is traditionally a one-piece garment for women; not anymore.

A group of college students in Chicago just launched a Kickstarter campaign for the “RompHim.”

The students have already surpassed their $10,000 funding goal; funds stand at almost $70,000.

The students said they hope to start shipping the “RompHims” in August.