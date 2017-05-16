Rompers aren’t just for women anymore; introducing the ‘RompHim’

Photo Gallery
We’ve seen some striking offerings from the world of fashion lately and today’s doesn’t disappoint.
Introducing the “RompHim.”
Yes, it is the romper for men.
The romper is traditionally a one-piece garment for women; not anymore.
A group of college students in Chicago just launched a Kickstarter campaign for the “RompHim.”
The students have already surpassed their $10,000 funding goal; funds stand at almost $70,000.
The students said they hope to start shipping the “RompHims” in August.