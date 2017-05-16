Police: operation leads arrests on sexual solicitation, human trafficking, conspiracy to commit rape of child

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George Police Department and Homeland security partnered on an investigation that lead to the arrest of five individuals during the second week of May.

Officials focused on the capture of child predators, human trafficking, sexual solicitation and the Department of Professional Licensing (DOPL) violations on May 10 and May 11.

Kristi Nicole Armstrong was arrested for possession of a weapon by a restricted person, sexual solicitation, possession of drugs, practicing massage without a license and practicing business without a St. George City License.

Police also arrested Phillip Terrell Foxworth for exploitation of a prostitute after officials found evidence Foxworth had facilitated the sexual solicitation of Armstrong.

The following day, Douglas Terry and Cesar Tlasmanteco agreed to sex in exchange for money with undercover investigators and were arrested on sexual solicitation.

Undercover investigators also successfully arrested Taylor John Hummel for sexual solicitation and conspiracy to commit rape of a child during the same operation.