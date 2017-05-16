× Police issue warrant of man possibly involved in hit-and-run

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police issued a warrant for a man who they believe committed a hit-and-run in the end of April.

Police responded to an auto-bicycle accident on April 30 just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 5474 West and 3500 South.

According to officials, a witness statement said a silver BMW hit and killed John Kin, 65, riding a bicycle. The witness, Samuel Torres, said the BMW drove past Kin without slowing down or stopping, police said.

A probable cause statement said Torres followed the BMW into a nearby parking lot and watched, who police believe, Dylon Shariffe Cooke with dreadlocks pulled into a ponytail get out and inspect the front of the car. Torres told Cooke to get back the scene, but the man went into a nearby business instead. Later the man left without the BMW.

Police later found out Cooke told his girlfriend, Sara Hubbard, that she spoke with Cooke over the phone around 3:10 p.m. and was told he’d been in an accident and needed to be picked up.