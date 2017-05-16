Onion Ring BBQ Beef Sliders

Posted 12:21 pm, May 16, 2017, by and

2 lbs. ground beef

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup barbeque sauce

16 rolls, split

16 small slices cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

16 onion rings, cooked

32 dill pickle slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large bowl, mix together the beef, onion and garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Do not overmix. Form 16 small patties (the size of the rolls). Cook the patties for 3-4 minutes on each side or to desired doneness.

On a baking sheet, brush the barbeque sauce in the inside of each roll. Place one piece of cheese on each roll. Bake for 5 minutes or until cheese melts.

To serve, place a beef patty on each roll, top with one onion ring and two pickle slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

