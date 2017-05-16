× KUTV News anchor Shauna Lake apologizes

MURRAY, Utah — After charges were officially filed against KUTV News anchor Shauna Lake, she posted an apology on her Facebook page.

“As many of you are aware, last Tuesday night I made a serious lapse in judgment. I drank alcohol after I got off of work and then I chose to get behind the wheel of my car. I was pulled over and I was charged with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol,” Lake said in the video.

The charges were filed in the Salt Lake County Murray Justice Court.