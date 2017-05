Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz tweeted on Tuesday, if it exists, he's going to get the Comey memo.

Chaffetz is referring to what former F.B.I Director James Comey allegedly wrote after a meeting with President Trump.

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017

More information to come, check back to Fox 13 for updates.