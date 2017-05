Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLARD, Utah — A Willard family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home early Monday morning.

Box Elder County Fire Marshall Corey Barton said the fire was first reported at 7260 S 600 W around 2 a.m.

The fire started on the back deck of the home, then spread to the attic and into the rest of the house, Barton said. Two adults and two children escaped

Firefighters from several agencies responded to put out the blaze, but the house sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage and is considered a total loss.