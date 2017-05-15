Video shows security guard attacked by man she was trying to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A Chicago security guard was punched in the face early Sunday morning by a man she was trying to help, according to WGN.

The security guard was on duty at a residential building on Franklin Street in the city's River North district when the incident happened.

As a precaution, the people who live in the building installed two high definition security cameras and they captured everything.

The video shows a man walking down the street a little before 2 a.m., and eventually sitting down outside Zoa Stigler's building. Stigler, who has been working security at the building for about two months, can be seen walking outside to check on him.

She says she asked him if he needed help, and after a few more minutes, she called 911. Police did drive by, according to WGN, but didn't intervene.

Video shows the man begin to vomit, and Stigler says she went to get a bucket to clean it up. When she got back, she says she asked the man and his three friends to move away from the front of the building. Then, the man can be seen throwing a water bottle at Stigler and punching her in the face.

The video also shows that the three people with the man did nothing to help Stigler. The guy who attacked her walks away and soon the three others are gone as well.

Stigler, who suffered a broken bone in her nose and another under her eye, may require surgery. Despite her injuries, she remains positive.

"You know things happen," Stigler told WGN. "I’m still alive. So yes I’m going to have a black eye, I may need to have surgery, but I get to go home to my children. I get to go home to my grandbabies. So I can deal with a black eye."

Police do have a copy of the footage. So far, no one is in custody.

"I was absolutely horrified," said resident Nataliy Spivak. "She’s been a wonderful person, protecting the building, just doing her job."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Stigler's medical bills. You can check it out here.