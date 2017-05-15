× South Ogden considers allowing strip clubs, adult stores on Riverdale Rd.

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah – South Ogden’s City Council is considering allowing sexually-oriented businesses on Riverdale Rd.

The city council is re-zoning areas and by law, must have a place within city limits for outlets like strip clubs or adult stores.

South Ogden is considering allowing them on Riverdale Rd., which is one of the state’s largest commercial districts.

South Ogden has a small portion of that road.

The council will vote on it Tuesday night.