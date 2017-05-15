Chef Luis from Sabores de Mexico showed us how to make a rack of lamb and a dessert chimichanga! They are located in Ogden at 2501 Grant Avenue in Ogden. For more information go here.
Sabores de Mexico shows us how to make a rack of lamb and a dessert chimichanga
-
Authentic Mexican cuisine from Sabores de Mexico
-
Poutine with a twist from Poutine your Mouth
-
The trendy, Instagram-famous dessert that’s now available in Utah!
-
Recipes: Healthy, low sugar desserts
-
Recipe: Samosas 3 ways
-
-
How to enjoy the car buying process, even with bad credit, by shopping with Markosian Auto
-
Tamales
-
‘Force, fraud, coercion’: Pair arrested for alleged sex trafficking ring at Ogden home
-
I-80 in Parleys Canyon open after elk relocation
-
Program adapts toy cars to give toddlers with disabilities more mobility
-
-
Costa Vida: Delicious salads and desserts made from scratch
-
Trump admin outlines plan to crack down on undocumented immigrants
-
Ogden home explodes, man taken to hospital