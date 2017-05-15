Greek Style Steak Sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, peeled, thinly sliced

3 Roma tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup sliced Kalamata, black or green olives, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 large hoagie buns

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 lb. boneless steak, any cut, thinly sliced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients (through olive oil) with salt and pepper. Mix together. Gently fold in feta. Set aside.

Split the hoagie buns. Toast, if desired. Combine the mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl. Spread on the inside of the hoagie buns. Divide the steak amongst each bun. Top with desired about of the Greek salad mixture. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council