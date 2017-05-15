Greek Style Steak Sandwiches

1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 cucumber, peeled, thinly sliced
3 Roma tomatoes, chopped
1/4 cup sliced Kalamata, black or green olives, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
4 large hoagie buns
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 lb. boneless steak, any cut, thinly sliced
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients (through olive oil) with salt and pepper. Mix together. Gently fold in feta. Set aside.
Split the hoagie buns. Toast, if desired. Combine the mayonnaise and mustard in a small bowl. Spread on the inside of the hoagie buns. Divide the steak amongst each bun. Top with desired about of the Greek salad mixture. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council