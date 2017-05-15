Colorful Mothers’ Day protest paints not-so-festive outlook for healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah offices for all four of Utah's federal representatives had a festive scene with colorful paper flowers planted in the grass, each flower with a name and story of a Utahn worried about their health insurance under the Republican American Health Care Act (AHCA).

Utah indivisible made and presented the flowers as a post-Mothers' Day protest.

"I hope we bring public awareness and we can put the appropriate pressure on our leaders to act in the best interests of all the population rather than just, let's say the one percent," said Linda Griffen who described her concerns for a disabled brother who relies on Medicaid.