PROVO, Utah -- After a weekend of rescue crews telling people to avoid the Provo River, the flow in some parts of the river Monday is much more inviting.
Adventure seekers take tubes, kayaks down Provo river
-
Flood warning in place for Provo River through Monday
-
Deputies warn outdoor enthusiasts to steer clear of Provo River as water runs high, fast
-
Vivian Park residents brace for flooding as Provo River runs high
-
Your tax dollars at work: Here’s what the Utah State Legislature is funding
-
Two Mylar balloons cause Provo power outage
-
-
Provo Police seek suspect after man shot four times during fight at party
-
Dilapidated buildings to be demolished near Bridal Veil Falls
-
Gunshot fires through Provo apartment window, police say
-
17-car pileup blocks I-15 traffic in Provo
-
Police seek suspect after numerous complaints of lewd behavior on BYU’s campus
-
-
Provo police looking for suspects in market burglary
-
Snowpack in Utah approaches record levels
-
Above-average snowpack creates greater risk of flooding in Wasatch County