OGDEN, Utah -- Korbin's mom, Kris Minchey, says her son was as adventurous as they come. He loved being outdoors.
A mother shares loss after child swept away in the Ogden River
-
Boy who fell in Ogden River dies
-
Unconscious child pulled from Ogden River
-
‘We prayed’: woman who helped mom after son fell into Ogden River recounts search
-
Link: Donations for family of boy who died after falling into Ogden River
-
Warm weather, melting snowpack combine to create wild ride for Utah kayakers
-
-
Students raise trout, release into river as part of ‘Trout in a Classroom’ program
-
Firefighters battle Ogden building blaze overnight
-
Ogden structure fire causes $400,000 in damages
-
Bomb squad responds to suspicious package in Ogden
-
Chimney catches Ogden home on fire
-
-
South Ogden considers allowing strip clubs, adult stores on Riverdale Rd.
-
Ogden home explodes, man taken to hospital
-
Sabores de Mexico shows us how to make a rack of lamb and a dessert chimichanga