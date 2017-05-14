Uniquely Utah: One-of-a-kind hybrid in Provo has roots dating back to 1927

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah -- A 90-year-old tree in Provo is so rare, it's believed to be the only tree of its kind anywhere in the world.

The sprawling plant stretches nearly 100-feet wide and can be found behind the Utah County Courthouse.

The tree was planted in 1927 by an Ogden man who said he created the hybrid by mixing the buds of different trees. He called the result a "weeping elm."

Botanists have been unable to clone the tree, and the seeds have never managed to produce a tree with the same growth pattern as this Utah original.