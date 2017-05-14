× Two children injured in Magna house fire

MAGNA, Utah — A house fire sent two children to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Unified firefighters were called to 3193 South Montclair Street.

When crews arrived heavy smoke was pouring from the home.

Besides UFA, investigators from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were called to the scene.

The Utah Red Cross tweeted two adults also might have been injured.

