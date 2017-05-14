× Police seek suspect after valet carjacked outside downtown SLC restaurant

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a suspect who allegedly carjacked a valet outside of a restaurant, threatening to shoot the valet in the head if he didn’t surrender the vehicle.

Lt. Hudson with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crime occurred around 3:51 p.m. Sunday as a valet was parking a car at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, which is located at The Gateway mall downtown.

The valet told police the man demanded the keys, but the valet told the suspect the car did not belong to him. At that point the suspect said he had a gun and would shoot the valet in the head if the valet did not comply.

The valet turned over the keys and the suspect fled. Police were able to track the car using the car owner’s cell phone–which had been left inside the vehicle.

The car was located in a Millcreek neighborhood, but the suspect has not yet been found. He is described as a Hispanic male who stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He is believed to be in his mid to late 20s and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.