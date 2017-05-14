× Search and rescue crews work to recover body found by hiker near Ogden

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were dispatched to recover a body discovered in the foothills above Ogden Sunday.

Lt. Nate Hutchinson of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 3:39 p.m. from a hiker who reported they had found a body.

Hutchinson said search and rescue responded Sunday evening and are working to recover the body. At this point there are no details available regarding the cause and manner of death.

The body was found in the foothills above 29th Street in Ogden.

The identity of the deceased has not been determined, and it is unknown how long the body has been at that location.

