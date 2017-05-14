This week Steve Oldfield reviews the latest film from director Guy Ritchie. While he doesn't exactly give a ringing endorsement of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", he says he had fun watching a new take on the old classic.
At the Movies: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’
-
Review: ‘King Arthur’ a ye olde fantasy fail
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Snatched’ and ‘King Arthur’
-
At the Movies: ‘Kong: Skull Island’
-
Murder suspect said he went to New York City to kill black men, police say
-
Friends organize memorial ride for corrections officer killed near Spanish Fork
-
-
Car reviews: Climbing crossover sales and the ‘king of practical’
-
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk films rats causing car fire
-
Provo Police Chief John King resigns amid allegations of sexual assault
-
Burger King worker fired over 50 cents worth of food wins $46K settlement
-
Provo names Interim Police Chief after former Chief resigns
-
-
Comedian Charlie Murphy dead at 57 following leukemia battle
-
Legendary insult comic Don Rickles dies at 90
-
Bar patrons, police react to lowering legal limit for DUI in Utah to .05