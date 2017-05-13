× Sandy Police seek man who allegedly stabbed father, sister during dispute

SANDY, Utah — Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his father and his juvenile sister during a dispute in Sandy Friday night.

Both victims were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and later Saturday Sandy Police said both victims are now considered stable.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Sione Vaitai, who allegedly got into an argument with his family in the area of 10200 South Mount View Drive sometime after 10 p.m.

According to a press release from Sandy Police, Vaitai obtained a large knife during the dispute and attacked his father and his sister, who is a juvenile. Vaitai had already fled the home by the time police arrived at the scene.

Vaitai is a Polynesian male with dark hair who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2009 Chevy Silverado with Utah license plate X384BF. Police say the vehicle has extended side walls built out of wood in the bed of the truck.

Anyone who sees Vaitai or his vehicle should not approach the man but should instead call 911 immediately.