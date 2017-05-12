San Juan Co. Sheriff, two deputies charged in misconduct case

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that it filed charges against San Juan County Sheriff Richard Eldredge and two of Eldredge’s deputies in a criminal misconduct case.

“It is never pleasant to bring charges against a fellow public servant, but when it is necessary, we will diligently do our jobs to assist the Court in holding them accountable,” said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in a statement sent to FOX 13.

A document filed in the Seventh District Court Friday alleges Sheriff Eldredge pointed an unloaded assault rifle at another San Juan County Sheriff’s Office employee and pulled the trigger.

The document states Eldredge had previously confronted the employee, who wasn’t identified.

“The [employee] was walking through the parking lot with his back turned to [Eldredge] and [Deputy Robert Wilcox]. The [employee] heard the click of the trigger pull, turned around, and saw [Eldredge] pointing the assault rifle at him and heard [Wilcox] chuckle,” the document states.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in May 2015 at a gun range, where sheriff’s office employees were having a “departmental qualification shoot.”

The document alleges Eldredge assigned his Chief Deputy Alan Freestone to investigate the incident, rather than using an outside agency.

Freestone asked the employee to give a written statement about the incident to Wilcox, who was one of the subjects of the investigation, and the unnamed employee said he was uncomfortable doing so, the document states. Freestone then noted that the employee had refused to cooperate with an official investigation, the document states.

In May 2016, Freestone recorded an interview with the employee, the document states, but did not record interviews with Eldredge and Wilcox. Freestone is accused of attempting to protect Eldredge by failing to conduct a proper investigation.

Freestone’s investigation had incorrect dates, incorrect paperwork, had missing or no audio interviews and concluded with a finding that the incident at the shooting range didn’t happen, the document states.

A special agent working with the Utah Attorney General’s Office conducted an independent investigation and interviewed the defendants. Eldredge and Wilcox are accused of providing false information to the special agent regarding their conduct at the firing range.

Eldredge faces a felony charge of retaliation against a witness and misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

Freestone faces a felony charge of retaliation against a witness and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

Wilcox faces misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, obstruction of justice and official misconduct.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this story.