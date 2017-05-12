Recipe: Ultimate Lobster Roll from Slapfish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Andrew Gruel shares his top secret recipe for the ultimate lobster roll.

SLAPFISH ULTIMATE LOBSTER ROLL

Prep ahead:

1 large pot boiling water with lid

kitchen scissors

hammer

dish towel

bowl of ice and water

Ingredients:

2 live lobsters -- roughly 1-1 ¼ lb each

4 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 lemon

1 teaspoon chives

4 Split Top Butter Rolls

Seasoning mix for finishing:

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon celery salt

Instructions:

1. Cooking the lobsters: Once the pot of water is boiling submerge both lobsters in boiling water and cover with the lid. Boil the lobsters for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the boiling water and place in bowl of ice. Cool lobster until cold enough to handle.

2. Breaking the lobster down: Remove the tail, arms (knuckles and claws), and legs from the lobster. Set the body aside to make soup or stock. Place a towel over the arm meat and gently crack with a hammer until the shell reveals the meat. Further remove the shell with scissors until the meat can be pulled entirely from the lobster. For the tail meat, cut down the back-underside of the lobster and pull the meat from the tail.

3. To finish: Once the meat is removed, dice into large chunks and place in a bowl. Toss the lobster meat with mayo, the zest from one lemon, the juice from the lemon and chives. Meanwhile, toast the split top butter rolls. Pack the lobster meat into the rolls and serve right away. Season with the paprika-celery salt mix at the last minute dusting over the rolls.