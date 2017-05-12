Physics Day brings fun, learning to Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah -- Utah State University has made a tradition of giving middle school and junior high school students a chance to get out of the classroom and go to Lagoon for a field trip every Spring.

It's called Physics Day, and students and teachers alike say it really does involve a lot of learning.

"This is the best learning experience ever," said Elena Rovira, a student from Churchill Junior High School.

"It's cool for them to come here and see 7,000 other people who see being a geek isn't so bad," said JR Dennison, a physics professor who helps organize the event.

Among the activities, students created protective containers meant to keep eggs intact as they're thrown from Lagoon's Skyride.