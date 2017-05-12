Luxury living with Oakwood Homes

Brandie Hoban with Oakwood Homes gives us a tour of their brand new development Villages at Westridge, located at 5314 South 5600 West in West Valley City. You can come take a look at the new development this weekend!
Model Home Block Party
- Villages at Westridge: 5314 South 5600 West in West Valley City
- Saturday, May 13 noon to 2pm
- Tour model homes, enjoy a free BBQ lunch and event giveaways
- Enter to win a welcome basket valued at $250
- For more information, go to http://www.OakwoodHomesUtah.com