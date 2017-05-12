× Here are the top 10 boys and girls baby names for 2016

The Social Security Administration has released its list of the top 10 boys and girls names given to American babies born in 2016.

Boys

Noah Liam Wiliam Mason James Benjamin Jacob Michael Elijah Ethan

Girls

Emma Olivia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Charlotte Abigail Emily Harper

All of these names except Elijah have made SSA’s top 10 lists in years past.

This is the third year in a row that Emma and Noah have been America’s most popular baby names, and the fourth consecutive year for “Noah” topping the list of most popular boys names.

The agency started compiling lists of popular baby names in 1997, and they also compiled data on baby names dating back to 1880.

The annual list also shows the effect of pop culture on naming trends. Two such names, Kehlani and Kylo, made the biggest jumps in popularity during 2016.

Kehlani rose 2,487 spots on the girls list, perhaps because of the popularity of Grammy-nominated musician Kehlani Parrish.

Kylo rose 2,368 spots on the boys list, perhaps inspired by the character “Kylo Ren” in the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

For all of the top baby names of 2016, and to find out where your name ranks, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.