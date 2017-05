Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author Trevor Dimick is offering his book, "The 14 Laws of Happily Ever After", for free on Kindle today. He says reading a book will not improve a relationship, but applying the knowledge found in his book can. He goes on to say, "when it comes to relationships do men get it? For those who do not get it, there is now a solution and it is FREE."

Go here for the book.