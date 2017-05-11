× One dead in crash near Hyde Park

HYDE PARK, Utah — One person died Thursday morning in a crash on SR-91 near Hyde Park in Cache County.

Chief Kim Hawkes of the North Park Police Department said a Chevrolet passenger car and a pickup truck collided near 4100 N around 9 a.m.

Hawkes said it appears to have been a head-on collision and an occupant of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash.

“We had multiple units respond: emergency, EMS, police. We do know at this point in time that we have one fatality,” Hawkes said. “We are still in the stages of the investigation determining directions of travel, trying to determine if we have any witnesses whatsoever that may have witnessed this collision. We certainly would hope that they come forward and help us understand what happened here.”

The pickup truck driver was conscious when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released, pending notification of family members.

