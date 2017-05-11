× KUTV News anchor arrested on suspicion of DUI

MURRAY, Utah – A Utah news anchor is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on the freeway.

According to the probable cause statement, Lake was stopped on the I-215 South Belt near 1200 East just after midnight on Wednesday. The trooper pulled her over after noticing she was driving slower than the speed limit in the far left lane.

UHP says the trooper immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol when Lake rolled down the driver side window. Also, the plates on the car were registered to another vehicle and were expired.

UHP say Lake told the trooper she had two sips of an alcoholic beverage prior to driving but failed several field sobriety tests and refused the breathalyzer test.

Lake is also facing charges for having an open container in the car with her.

When asked for a response, KUTV News Director Mike Garber said the station does not comment on personnel issues.

He also declined to comment on Lake’s employment status.